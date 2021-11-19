Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

NYSE:OKE traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.40. 11,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.