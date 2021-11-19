Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of MGM Growth Properties worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

MGP stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. 8,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

