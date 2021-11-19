Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $34.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for 4.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.30% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $34,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,089,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after buying an additional 624,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after buying an additional 619,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,011,000 after buying an additional 334,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after buying an additional 238,239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 23,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

