Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

