Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,919 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

