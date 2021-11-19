Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,751 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. 52,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.