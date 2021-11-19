Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 22.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 962.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 99,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $5,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.91 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

