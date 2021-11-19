Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 35.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.91 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.