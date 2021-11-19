Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Up 36.2% in October

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 137.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 527,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,293. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

