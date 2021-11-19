SparksPay Reaches Market Cap of $43,318.24 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $43,318.24 and $71.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,763,029 coins and its circulating supply is 10,551,682 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.