Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) One Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $27.06 million and $1.11 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00092520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.58 or 0.07265195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,803.42 or 1.00460922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,374,766 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

