SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,636 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 22,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,637. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

