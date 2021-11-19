SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,694 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.69. 310,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,337,674. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

