SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.47

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $176.47 and last traded at $175.22, with a volume of 21859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.00.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.