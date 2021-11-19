SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,652 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,068,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,130,000 after acquiring an additional 502,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 455,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after buying an additional 276,167 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

