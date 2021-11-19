SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,484. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.