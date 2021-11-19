SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.26% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $59,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $75.58.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

