Splintershards Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Splintershards has a market cap of $106.32 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 256,943,031 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

