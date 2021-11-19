Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.97% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $23,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 138,074 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

