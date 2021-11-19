Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Squarespace traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $39.09. Approximately 2,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 337,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 133.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.07.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

