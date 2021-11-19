srnArt Gallery One Day Trading Volume Reaches $496,365.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded up 439.7% against the U.S. dollar. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $905,046.40 and $496,365.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00072512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00093669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.44 or 0.07370567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,207.88 or 1.00440479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

