SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.43

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.43 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 38.21 ($0.50). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 270,939 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £62.43 million and a P/E ratio of -12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.43.

About SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

