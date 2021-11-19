S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of S&T Bancorp worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.72. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STBA. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

