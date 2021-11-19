Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Shares Down 7%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) dropped 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 16,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 720,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.