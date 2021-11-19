Staker One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Staker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Staker has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Staker has a market cap of $1,961.94 and $1.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00226669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00090411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Staker Coin Profile

Staker (STR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Staker’s official website is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

