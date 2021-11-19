Stakinglab (LABX) Price Down 54.2% This Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 65.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $238.29 and $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 54.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00077690 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001250 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.