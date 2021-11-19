Standard Protocol (STND) Price Hits $0.67 on Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00072830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00093192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.99 or 0.07231183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.72 or 0.99596805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

