Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

