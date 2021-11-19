State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $772.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $758.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $705.56. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $507.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,918. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

