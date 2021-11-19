State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 8,201 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after buying an additional 1,577,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after buying an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after buying an additional 263,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LAMR opened at $116.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.