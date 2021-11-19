State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 5,461 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $307.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.69. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.33, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,709 shares of company stock worth $8,038,646. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

