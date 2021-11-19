State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Henry Schein by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

