State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 570 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 51.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 505,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after acquiring an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after acquiring an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $219.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $128.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

