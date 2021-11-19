State Street Corp Acquires 1,661 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $24,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP opened at $82.97 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $82.70 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average of $117.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

