State Street Corp Acquires 188,570 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,570 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.80% of Energy Recovery worth $23,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERII. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,725,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 210,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 206,561 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 107,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.32 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.