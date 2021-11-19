State Street Corp Acquires 340,818 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,818 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.29% of Gannett worth $25,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,620,000 after acquiring an additional 600,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 597,556 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 630.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Gannett by 24.4% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,779,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 544,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.30 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $755.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

