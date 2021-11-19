State Street Corp Acquires 63,297 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.00% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $24,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 355,271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 353,809 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 291,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 180,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

KREF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

