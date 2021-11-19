State Street Corp Acquires New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,634 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $323.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 691,769 shares of company stock worth $209,238,532.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

