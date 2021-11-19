State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.77% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $24,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LBAI opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $954.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

