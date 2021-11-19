State Street Corp Buys 27,215 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.40% of ScanSource worth $24,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.53. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,361 over the last three months. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

