State Street Corp Buys 395,843 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

State Street Corp grew its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,843 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of McAfee worth $23,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in McAfee by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.58 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCFE. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

