State Street Corp Buys 619,012 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.46% of Global Medical REIT worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 35,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth $2,937,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.