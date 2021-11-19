State Street Corp Grows Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,086,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Globalstar worth $25,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $16,373,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Globalstar by 329.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,610,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 96.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,518 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of -0.01. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

GSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

