State Street Corp Grows Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.13% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $24,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $619.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.48. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

