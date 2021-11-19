State Street Corp Grows Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.71% of NV5 Global worth $24,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 94.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,253.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVEE stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $115.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

