State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,249 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.29% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $26,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 37.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.