State Street Corp Has $24.64 Million Stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.35% of AVROBIO worth $24,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 144,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 95,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 42.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $205.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVRO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

AVROBIO Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

