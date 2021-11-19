State Street Corp Has $25.42 Million Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Purple Innovation worth $25,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,652,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.94 million, a P/E ratio of 211.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

