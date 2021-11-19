State Street Corp Has $25 Million Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.89% of The Shyft Group worth $24,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHYF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

