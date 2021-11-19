State Street Corp Increases Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.75% of Mitek Systems worth $23,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 222,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.91 million, a P/E ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

